Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 1,095 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYW. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IYW opened at $199.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

