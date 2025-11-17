Cornerstone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Cornerstone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 34.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 72,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.2%

WMB opened at $60.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. CIBC raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

