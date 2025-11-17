Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Starbucks by 13.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 35,667 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,289 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,690 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.