Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 289 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $16,026,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,057.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,127.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,076.22. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $773.74 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,394.00 to $1,456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,310.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,302.53.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

