Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.78 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.24.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

