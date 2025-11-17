Cornerstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after buying an additional 1,760,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,555.56 and a beta of 1.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

