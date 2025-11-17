Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,195,000 after purchasing an additional 599,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after buying an additional 290,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $27.40 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 213,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,472. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This trade represents a 10.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

