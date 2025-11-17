Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 1,281 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $186.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild Redb raised Cintas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cintas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

