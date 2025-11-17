Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,321 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $259.50 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

