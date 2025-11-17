Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Graco comprises approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 572.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372,543 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,261,000 after buying an additional 326,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,540,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Graco by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after acquiring an additional 248,056 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 223,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 154,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $80.07 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.The company had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Graco’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

