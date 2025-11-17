Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $232.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.81 and a 12 month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price target (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

