Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.34, for a total value of $3,285,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,939,731.78. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $560.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $435.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.88.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI opened at $391.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.91 and a 12-month high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

