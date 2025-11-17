Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $51.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Delta Asset Management LLC TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 4.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $227.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

