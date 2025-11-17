Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. $RGNX

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6,181.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 20,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 114,043 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 20,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $262,634.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 216,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,964.44. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,169 shares of company stock valued at $416,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of RGNX opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $13.93.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.41 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 110.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

