Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 372.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

