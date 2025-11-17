Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Stake Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $29,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,941,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,501 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Bank of America raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $200.00 price objective on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $199.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

