Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. William Allan Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Dell Technologies by 11,037.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

