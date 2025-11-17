Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,967 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. $KURA

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 870,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 540,482 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 74.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.7% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KURA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $98,428.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 188,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,394.02. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,539 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $50,746.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,273.26. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 122,675 shares of company stock worth $1,196,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $974.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

