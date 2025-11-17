Farrow Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Farrow Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $586.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.15.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

