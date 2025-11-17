ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $146.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Oklo Price Performance

Oklo stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,387 shares of company stock valued at $52,698,580. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

