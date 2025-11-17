ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated $CYTK

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 145,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.98. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 318.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $405,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,680. This represents a 40.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $136,667.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,373,325.50. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,145. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

