ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.04. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total transaction of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,127,455.20. This represents a 30.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,933,581.79. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $178.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

