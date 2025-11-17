ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,092 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 292,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 181,839 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $668,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $15.56 on Monday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. ADMA Biologics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

