ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,642,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,322,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DaVita by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in DaVita by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 10.7% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA opened at $121.55 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.39 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $148.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

