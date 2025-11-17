SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $140,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares $ERX

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Free Report) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth about $740,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 30.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ERX opened at $59.07 on Monday. Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $40.60 and a 52-week high of $72.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $239.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

