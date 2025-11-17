SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,527 Shares of American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $318,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 867,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. American Superconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 3.01.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

