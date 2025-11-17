SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,171 Shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares $GGLL

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

GGLL stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $713.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

