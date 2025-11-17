ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Core Scientific by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 81.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000.

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $14.93 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 6.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CORZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

