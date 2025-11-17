ProShare Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Jay Rust sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $139,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,261.20. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,601.70. The trade was a 40.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $69.75 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $164.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.