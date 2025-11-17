SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Venture Global were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the second quarter worth about $3,148,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $10,300,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,788,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Venture Global from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Venture Global Stock Performance

NYSE VG opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Venture Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 50.0%. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,011. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

