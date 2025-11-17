SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 2,211 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Elevance Health by 17.0% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $325.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $343.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.