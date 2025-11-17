Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 4,887 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 107.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

