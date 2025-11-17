AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AHCO shares. Zacks Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen cut AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AdaptHealth

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $79,786.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,937.85. This represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 55.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 382,340 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 11,477,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,835 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 14.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 34.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $820.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. AdaptHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.