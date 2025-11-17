SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 5,091 Shares of Innodata Inc. $INOD

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innodata were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innodata by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $538,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,295. The trade was a 67.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $12,278,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,400. The trade was a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 236,372 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INOD shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innodata from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Innodata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innodata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

