Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc $STE

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in STERIS by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $258.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.46. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,814,114. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

