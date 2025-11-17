Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $9.07 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,713 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 104.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2%

SJM stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $93.30 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.30.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

