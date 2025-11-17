National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $80.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86. National Fuel Gas Company has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $94.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $456.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.