Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,759 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,848,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,025,000 after buying an additional 2,400,586 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,055.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,322,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,149 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,641,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,344 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $69,890,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 822,694 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This trade represents a 22.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $104.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

