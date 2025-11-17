Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,627 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.25% of Federated Hermes worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $469.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,673.06. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.