Capital Square LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after buying an additional 599,149 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $88.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $94.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

