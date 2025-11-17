Capital Square LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up about 1.4% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.5% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on First Horizon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,551,375.92. This represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,329.24. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,768 shares of company stock worth $5,721,862. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. First Horizon’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

