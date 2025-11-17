Wall Street Zen Downgrades HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to Hold

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.3%

HQY stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.07.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,456.53. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,281 shares of company stock valued at $859,867. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,746,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,883,000 after purchasing an additional 243,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 59.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,200,000 after buying an additional 656,820 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,716,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,688,000 after purchasing an additional 451,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,751,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.