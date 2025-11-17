iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of IEUR opened at $69.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $70.33.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

