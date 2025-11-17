Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,099,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,378,000. Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,425,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,836.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 40,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 301,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,168.96. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HLX opened at $6.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $995.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.93 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

