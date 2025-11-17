Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,441,000 after acquiring an additional 564,473 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,949,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,275,000 after purchasing an additional 384,518 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,683,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,925,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,891,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $121,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SNX stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.96.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This trade represents a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

