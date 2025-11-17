Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $160.58 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $165.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.13.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,944,338. This represents a 20.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 54.2% in the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 59.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 98.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 104,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

