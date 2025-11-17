FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FRP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FRP Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPH opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 0.62. FRP has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FRP by 5,299.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FRP during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in FRP by 287.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

