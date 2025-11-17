Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Cut to Hold at Jones Trading

Jones Trading downgraded shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Korro Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Korro Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.94. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.69. Korro Bio had a negative net margin of 1,199.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.41 million. Analysts predict that Korro Bio will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Korro Bio by 6,185.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 196,079 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korro Bio in the third quarter worth $4,319,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Korro Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 582,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 87,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

