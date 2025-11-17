Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. $SYRE Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYRE. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 2,127,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,322,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 464,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 112,128 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 409.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.99. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,375,490.31. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 15.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

