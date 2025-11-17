Financial Analysis: Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) versus Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mercurity Fintech and Freightos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 1 0 0 0 1.00 Freightos 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 4.3, indicating that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freightos has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Freightos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $960,967.00 670.67 -$4.53 million N/A N/A Freightos $23.78 million 8.22 -$22.49 million ($0.44) -8.66

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freightos.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Freightos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Freightos -78.58% -39.01% -28.32%

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Freightos on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Freightos

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.